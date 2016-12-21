Newberry County Farm Bureau receives Women’s Award

MYRTLE BEACH — Rita Cromer, chair of the Newberry County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee, received a special achievement award on behalf of Newberry County during the organization’s 73rd annual meeting held recently in Myrtle Beach.

Newberry was recognized for having one of the top Farm Bureau women’s programs in the state during 2016.

South Carolina Farm Bureau is a grassroots, non-profit organization celebrating and supporting family farmers, locally grown food, and our rural lands through legislative advocacy, education, and community outreach.

By connecting farmers to the larger community, Farm Bureau cultivates understanding about agriculture’s importance to South Carolina’s local economies. To learn more, log on to scfb.org.

Rita Cromer, left, chair of the Newberry County Farm Bureau Women's Committee, accepts a special achievement award on behalf of Newberry County from Frances Price, chair of the SCFB State Women's Leadership Committee. Courtesy photo