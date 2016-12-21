Newberry Animal Care and Control holds successful adoption event

Scott Wishart and Georgia Attaway of Newberry adopted a female black and white cat.
Michael, Robin and Gabriel Butz of Newberry with kitten “Shelob” and spaniel-mix “Romeo.” They fostered and permanently adopted.
Cindal Bautista of Newberry fostered and adopted “Gryffin.”
Daija Rogers of Newberry with “Kobe,” a male Shih Tzu mix.
John Peterson of Newberry fostered and permanently adopted “Copper,” a boxer-mix.
Kamryn Buzzhardt of Batesburg Leesville holding her adopted kitten.
Joyce Bannister of Little Mountain with “Shelob” on her shoulder.
Dianne Caughman of Leesville brought “Laney” in her Christmas dress to visit. Dianne adopted “Laney” in March 2016.
Leslie Jenkins, director of Newberry County Animal Care and Control, with a newly adopted black and white puppy.
The Newberry County Animal Care and Control’s Christmas tree and “presents.”
