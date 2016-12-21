Derrick Equipment sold to Blanchard Equipment

NEWBERRY — Derrick Equipment dealerships in Newberry, Aiken and Ridge Spring have been acquired by Blanchard Equipment. The acquisition was effective Nov. 28.

Since its founding in 1957, Blanchard Equipment has established 10 locations across Georgia and South Carolina. Operating with home-grown values and sophisticated solutions, Blanchard Equipment is dedicated to treating all customers as part of the family while offering the best in services and products.

Customers can expect the same great services offered by Derrick Equipment with the added benefits of the Blanchard Equipment network, such as improvements to service departments, greater selection of parts and an expanded new and used equipment inventory.

“We have a clear mission to be the best, not in terms of size, but in the value that we bring to our broad customer base, and this increased number of locations will allow us to bring increased value to local and surrounding areas,” said Matt McMahon, general manager. “We are excited to support new customers with the right equipment, a strong service department, and added parts availability.”

Blanchard Equipment also announced its acquisition of Epting Turf and Tractor, a dealership based in Clinton on Dec. 12.