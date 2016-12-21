United Way, Kraft Foods partner at Newberry Elementary School

NEWBERRY — Adoption was an option this fall at Newberry Elementary School when the United Way of the Midlands Reading Consortium partnered with Kraft Foods in Newberry to adopt Newberry Elementary School as a site to provide student tutorial services.

The tutoring is for students in kindergarten through second grade who need assistance with reading proficiency. In October, the volunteers began tutoring students each week, and the tutoring program continues through April 2017.

This program shows how Newberry Elementary School’s volunteer programs continue to grow, thanks to the work of community members and NES Parenting Coordinator, Sheila Brown.

“At NES we are beyond blessed to have such a great (volunteer) program in place. Mrs. Brown does such a great job coordinating it all,” said NES Principal Reggie Wicker. “Such efforts exemplify the school’s mantra to accept nothing less than the best at NES.”

Volunteer Paul Wright receives directions around NES from students Jamir Dunbar and Kimani Mealing. Patricia Vargas-Santiago reads with first grader Julio Cobon Villatoro. First grader Elijah Dewalt reads with volunteers Zach Fiebke and Jackie Polenz.