MCHS wins Academic Regional Tournament

PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina High School Academic Challenge Team won the regional tournament last week and will now progress to the state championship tournament on March 15, where it will represent Newberry County School District and the WPEC region.

MCHS defeated Clinton High School 33-28 in a match that preserved MCHS’ perfect 16-0 season.

The score was in a dead heat for most of the four rounds of the game until team Co-Captain Jackson Delk surged in the final minutes of the fourth round to score six consecutive points and secure a Mid-Carolina victory.

In addition to the State Tournament the MCHS Academic Challenge Team will be fielding teams at the University of South Carolina Tournament in February and the Presbyterian College Tournament in March.

The members of the Academic Challenge Team are Jackson Delk (co-captain), Grace Alger (co-captain), Grant Mays, Brandon “Wugee” Kelly, Josh Blancher, Julian McCormick, Andrew Boland, Matthew Boland, William Bowers, Kayla Clark (team manager), Anna Craven, Nick Douglas, Torey Gooding, Amanda Holloway, Marcos Izquierdo, Robert McDonald, Joe Murray, Ethan Yamin and Riley Frazier.

