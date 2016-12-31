Keeping W.A.R.M. this winter

PROSPERITY — The winter months can get bone-chillingly cold, especially for the elderly and those who are living in homes that are in dire need of repair.

That’s why Wightman United Methodist Church takes the time to serve those in the community and surrounding areas whose homes are in need of repairs that will help keep them warm during the winter months and make life a little easier.

This community project is called the W.A.R.M. Project, or Weatherization And Repair Ministry. This is the ninth year that Wightman UMC has conducted the W.A.R.M. Project.

“Wightman felt that W.A.R.M. was a way to be the hands and feet of Jesus in our world today. It was just a way for us to be hands-on and to show people the love of God. That’s what we were after when we first started it,” said Missy Roach, who was one of the many volunteers on hand helping.

If someone would like to participate in future W.A.R.M. projects, contact Wightman UMC and have your name put down on a list to volunteer and look for dates for upcoming volunteer opportunities.

“In the past, we’ve done between 10 to 27 houses and so groups like the Youth Group and other groups spread across the area are doing different projects from bathroom renovations, floor replacements, whatever needs to be done. Anybody that is volunteering doesn’t have to have a set of skills,” Roach said. “Usually the site leader has a general knowledge of what needs to be done and a lot of the time, we teach people on site how to do different things because most people don’t have too deep of knowledge about construction and replacement.

“Sometimes it’s hard for people. They know that as a Christian believer we are here and we need to serve that sometimes it’s hard to figure out how to serve,” she added. “Through W.A.R.M. Project, anybody can serve. Sometimes the best thing you can do is speak with the homeowners.”

Cole Harper and his wife Tori were just two of the volunteers on site helping make home repairs. This is their first year being part of the W.A.R.M. Project and for them it’s all about giving back.

“I think one of the things that drove my wife and I to get involved was, during the Christmas season we are so focused on us a lot of the time that it felt right and it felt good that we would give someone else something that’s not family or friends just someone’s pure generosity. I feel like it’s worthwhile, especially to come out with the youth and see a bunch of teenagers serving over the holiday break is really awesome,” Cole Harper said.

Volunteers were everywhere as sites were set up in Prosperity, Newberry and Little Mountain. One of those sites was at the home of Newberry resident Patricia Clamp, who was grateful for the volunteers and all of their work.

“It really means a lot to me. It’s a blessing. They have been working on the bathroom, putting a shower in. I’m very thankful because I have arthritis and trying to get in the tub is kind of hard for me and it really is truly a blessing for them to come in and put a shower in for me,” Clamp said.

Another resident who received a newly-repaired porch was Prosperity resident Rosa Gallman.

“It really meant a lot to me because I needed a new porch. After they were done, we talked before they left and took some pictures,” Gallman said.

Narvis Cromer was also grateful for the volunteers and all of their hard work when repairing her front porch.

“My front porch needed to be repaired. It was tearing down and ragged. They did a good job on my front porch and I’m very grateful and appreciative. When they were done, I told them thank you and that I really appreciate it,” Cromer said.

Sawdust was flying as pieces were being cut to repair Rosa Gallman’s porch. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Warm1.jpg Sawdust was flying as pieces were being cut to repair Rosa Gallman’s porch. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Despite rainy weather earlier in the morning, volunteers were dispersed throughout Prosperity, Newberry and even Little Mountain to help out residents in need. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Warm2.jpg Despite rainy weather earlier in the morning, volunteers were dispersed throughout Prosperity, Newberry and even Little Mountain to help out residents in need. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer The Wightman United Methodist Church Youth Group didn’t waste any time getting this new roof ready fixed for resident Virginia Jones http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Warm3.jpg The Wightman United Methodist Church Youth Group didn’t waste any time getting this new roof ready fixed for resident Virginia Jones Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer One of the tasks of volunteers was to repair Rosa Gallman’s porch along with repairing her mailbox. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Warm5.jpg One of the tasks of volunteers was to repair Rosa Gallman’s porch along with repairing her mailbox. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer It was a team effort as volunteers worked together to make repairs to resident Amanda Gallman’s house. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Warm4.jpg It was a team effort as volunteers worked together to make repairs to resident Amanda Gallman’s house. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@civitasmedia.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.