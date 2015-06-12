Free tax prep offered
Prosperity PD gets grant
Lights, camera, pride!
Newberry College names newest vice president
Shaw receives service award at Clemson University
Newberry College names newest vice president
NEWBERRY — Newberry College has promoted Dr. Sidney Parrish Jr. to serve as vice president for Institutional Effectiveness and Strategic Initiat...
School Board recognitions
The following students were recognized for making perfect scores on SC PASS or SC READY. In no particular order, Katlyn Crooks, Dakota Ross, Eliza Dix...
Shaw receives service award at Clemson University
NEWBERRY — Katie Berry Shaw, formerly of Orangeburg, was awarded the 2016 Alumni Award for Cooperative Extension Distinguished Service Award at ...
Sewer ordinance approved
NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Water and Sewer Authority Board has approved a Sewer Use Ordinance that establishes the NCWSA’s policies an...
Clinic aids forestry growth
NEWBERRY COUNTY — South Carolina 4-H’s annual Forestry Clinic will be held at the Webb Wildlife Center in March and Alana West would like ...
Arrest made during checkpoint stop
PROSPERITY — Officers with the Prosperity Police Department have arrested and charged 37-year-old Antonio Williams of Prosperity with possession...
Wolves add men’s lacrosse
NEWBERRY — Director of Athletics Ralph Patterson has announced the addition of men’s lacrosse as Newberry’s 20th NCAA Division II sp...
Wolves wrestling checks in at 18th in latest poll
NEWBERRY — Newberry is ranked eighth in Super Region Two and 18th nationally in the latest polls released by D2Wrestle.com.Newberry has seven wr...
Weldon’s takedown the difference in thriller at Limestone
GAFFNEY — For the second match in a row, the result came down to sophomore heavyweight Nick Weldon.And for the second match in a row, Weldon del...
Newberry takes 3 of 4 from Fairfield Central
NEWBERRY — Less than 20 hours after the Friday sweep at Mid-Carolina High School, Newberry High School had a varsity sweep of Fairfield Central ...
Bulldogs sweep Mid-Carolina Rebels
PROSPERITY — Newberry High School never trailed on the night in their basketball sweep Friday evening at Mid-Carolina High School.The Lady Bulld...
Evans surpasses 1,000 points, but Carson-Newman tops Newberry
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — Senior guard Gerald Evans scored 19 points to surpass the 1,000-point plateau for his Newberry career, but it was not en...
Upstate mobility impaired deer hunts are a success
NEWBERRY COUNTY — A unique partnership among private landowners, hunt clubs and the S.C. Department of Natural Resources provided individuals wh...
William H. Funchess is the unbreakable Tiger
CLEMSON — U.S. Army 1st Lt. William H. Funchess watched from the opposite bank as Chinese soldiers approached the river, undressed and swam acro...
Jaycees spread cheer
WHITMIRE — The Whitmire Jaycees hope to spread some extra holiday cheer this season by holding the Whitmire Cheer Fund “Angel Tree Project...
Newberry Academy’s Junior Civitan group installs new members
NEWBERRY — Newberry Academy’s Junior Civitan organization installed 21 new members during a special initiation ceremony, bringing its tota...
Community choir’s final bow
NEWBERRY — The Newberry Community Choir will be spreading holiday cheer one final time at their annual holiday program next Friday through Sunda...
Microchip your pets for safe returns
Hello again, with lots of “woofs” and “meows.” This is the Newberry County Humane Society and we would like to alert all pet p...
Major occurrences, news and events from 2016
Newberry County voted with the state of South Carolina in its choice of Donald Trump as the next President of the United States.On the local level, th...
God makes us better
God can take anything that happens to us, even the bad things, and use them to make us into a better person, if we let Him. God’s desire for us ...
This flu is killer
As you may or may not be aware, a nasty flu bug is making its way across the Upstate. If you’ve managed to avoid it by hand washing, quarantine,...
Trump’s inauguration and ugly American rancor
By the time you read this column the Inauguration may be over. Like it not Donald Trump is your President. Even if you claim he is not your President ...
SC laws are weak
Once again our law enforcement officers have caught drug traffickers. Many get killed while trying to stop this. This barely makes the news. Some peop...
CDL training center to open in Union
