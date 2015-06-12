MCHS football players sign Letters of Intent
NHS athletes sign to play college sports
Ready, aim, fire!
Council OKs bond issuance
Clemson students get up-close look at the science behind restoring American chestnut
NEWS
SCDPS begins enforcement, education to ‘stop aggressive driving’
COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety began an effort focused on aggressive driving behaviors that are causing deadly collis...
Out & About in Newberry County
Feb. 8• The Creative Arts Club of Newberry meets at 10:30 a.m. at the home of Judith Boles, 1213 Crenshaw St. A presentation on cross-stitch qui...
Clemson students get up-close look at the science behind restoring American chestnut
SENECA — Clemson University graduate instructor Adam Coates and a boisterous class of forestry students recently visited a sprawling Upstate far...
Clemson to host The Langston Hughes Project
CLEMSON — Take a journey through jazz history as Clemson University welcomes The Langston Hughes Project’s “Ask Your Mama: Twelve Mo...
4-H, electric coops partner on statewide STEM challenge
ORANGEBURG — South Carolina students interested in science and technology will have an opportunity this spring to showcase what they have learne...
SPORTS
Wolves sign initial crop of 44 players
NEWBERRY — Two high school football players from Newberry County were among the initial crop of 44 signees to mark Wednesday’s National Si...
Newberry defeats Belmont Abbey in ECAC action
NEWBERRY — Newberry opened up a 16-0 advantage after the first four weight classes at Belmont Abbey on Wednesday evening, coasting to a 27-12 vi...
Wingate pulls away from Newberry for series split
WINGATE, N.C. — It was a back and forth affair, but Wingate (14-7, 11-4 SAC) pulled away from the Newberry (12-9, 7-8 SAC) men’s basketbal...
Archery team on target
PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina High School Archery Team is getting its arrows ready as they prepare for their Archery Tournament on Feb. 4.Middle...
Lady Wolves fall to Flying Fleet in spring tennis opener
NEWBERRY — The Newberry women’s tennis team suffered a 6-3 loss to Erskine in its spring opener on Wednesday afternoon at the Sloan Tennis...
Bulldogs slip by Wolves to split season series
WINGATE, N.C. — The Newberry (11-8, 7-8 SAC) women’s basketball team fell to the Wingate Bulldogs (16-4, 12-3 SAC) by a final of 61-54 at ...
MULTIMEDIA - PHOTO STORE
LIFE
Santa letters from Bright Beginnings
Dear Santa,This year I want legos, play-doh, cars, & young 3-year-old bike forme.Sincerely, Eduardo Contreras—Dear Santa,Can you bring peace...
December 24th, 2016 updated: December 24th, 2016. |
Letters to Santa
Dear Santa,My name is Christopher Espinoza. I am 9 and live in Newberry. For Christmas I would like a Flip-a-Zoo and Magic Tracks. Also maybe some mov...
Upstate mobility impaired deer hunts are a success
NEWBERRY COUNTY — A unique partnership among private landowners, hunt clubs and the S.C. Department of Natural Resources provided individuals wh...
It’s parade time!
NEWBERRY COUNTY — It’s the most wonderful time of the year and an even more wonderful time to get out and enjoy the many Christmas parades...
William H. Funchess is the unbreakable Tiger
CLEMSON — U.S. Army 1st Lt. William H. Funchess watched from the opposite bank as Chinese soldiers approached the river, undressed and swam acro...
Jaycees spread cheer
WHITMIRE — The Whitmire Jaycees hope to spread some extra holiday cheer this season by holding the Whitmire Cheer Fund “Angel Tree Project...
OPINION
Americans need help fast
The new medical insurance premium for my wife and I will be just a few dollars shy of $2,000 per month for 2017. This amounts to a total of $24,000 fo...
Updates from the S.C. Department of Public Safety
Leroy Smith, director of the S.C. Department of Public Safety, discusses the South Carolina Department of Public Safety in this week’s Notes. Sm...
Grow with God
Nothing will help us grow spiritually more than spending time alone with God every day, reading His Word and praying. We all have busy lives and there...
Westview offers first aid for youth, strength for families
“This is powerful stuff and it is saving lives,” said U.S. Army veteran and Mental Health First Aider Toushe Paxton-Barnes. “So many...
Chamber honors board members, volunteers
Last Thursday, the Chamber held its annual meeting and banquet. We were able to celebrate the successes of 2016, recognize a few of the volunteers who...
Exciting business times ahead for Newberry
Business activity around Newberry points to a promising 2017 with a number of things to be encouraged by.Downtown continues to be an exciting spot for...
BUSINESS
CDL training center to open in Union
