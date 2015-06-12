Deputy dragged by car, two in custody
Piedmont Technical College recognizes graduates
Donation received for inclusive playground equipment
Business celebrates opening
Opera House will utilize grant locally
Officer no stranger to small towns
PROSPERITY — It’s only been a week since Officer Stephen Selestino joined the Prosperity Police Department, but this isn’t his first...
Grinding of the Greens moved to Jan. 14
NEWBERRY — Due to the light snow, and freezing drizzle and sleet that occurred during the weekend, Danielle Rowe, executive director of Keep New...
Snow in Prosperity
Just a light dusting of snow Saturday at 9:45 a.m. at Lake Murray in Prosperity.Just a light dusting of snow Saturday at 9:45 a.m. at Lake Murray in P...
Perfect attendance students named
Brandon Olson, Crystal Hernandez, Jada Reed and Michael Glenn had perfect attendance for the nigh classes at Newberry Adult Education. .neFileBlock { ...
Family business taking off
CHAPIN — Getting a new business off the ground may seem like a huge task, but that’s exactly what Tal and Daye Rowe have decided to do.Tog...
Council discusses projects
POMARIA — The Town of Pomaria reported a balance of $17,350.91 for Dec. 1, 2016 in their monthly financial report in Wednesday’s Council m...
Wolves add track & field
NEWBERRY — Director of Athletics Ralph Patterson has announced the addition of men’s and women’s track and field to Newberry’s...
Wolves erase 22-point second-half deficit at Lenoir-Rhyne
HICKORY, N.C. — Down but never out, Newberry embarked on a comeback for the ages Wednesday night at Lenoir-Rhyne, erasing a 22-point deficit on ...
Wolves fall to Bears in first game of 2017
HICKORY, N.C. — The Newberry Wolves (7-4) dropped to 3-4 in the conference with a loss on Wednesday to the Lenoir-Rhyne Bears (8-4, 4-3) by a fi...
Wrestling team ranked 17th in latest poll
NEWBERRY — Newberry is ranked seventh in Super Region Two and 17th nationally in the latest polls released by D2Wrestle.com.Additionally, Newber...
Wolves to host softball camp
NEWBERRY — The Newberry College softball program will hold a one-day camp starting at noon Jan. 15 at Smith Road Complex. The cost is $70.The ca...
NHS gets home sweep of Ninety Six
NEWBERRY — Newberry High School never trailed Tuesday in its home sweep of Ninety Six. The Lady Bulldogs scored the first 13 points of their gam...
Upstate mobility impaired deer hunts are a success
NEWBERRY COUNTY — A unique partnership among private landowners, hunt clubs and the S.C. Department of Natural Resources provided individuals wh...
William H. Funchess is the unbreakable Tiger
CLEMSON — U.S. Army 1st Lt. William H. Funchess watched from the opposite bank as Chinese soldiers approached the river, undressed and swam acro...
Jaycees spread cheer
WHITMIRE — The Whitmire Jaycees hope to spread some extra holiday cheer this season by holding the Whitmire Cheer Fund “Angel Tree Project...
Newberry Academy’s Junior Civitan group installs new members
NEWBERRY — Newberry Academy’s Junior Civitan organization installed 21 new members during a special initiation ceremony, bringing its tota...
Community choir’s final bow
NEWBERRY — The Newberry Community Choir will be spreading holiday cheer one final time at their annual holiday program next Friday through Sunda...
Marines successfully use 3-D printer in the field
The future of Marine Corps logistics took shape last month in the form of a plastic Humvee door handle printed in an Arizona desert.Marines with Marin...
Veterans can document burn pit exposure
VA’s Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pit Registry allows eligible veterans and service members to document their exposures and report health conc...
Veterans could be eligible for two kinds of disability
If you are already receiving disability benefits through the Veterans Administration (VA) you may also be eligible to receive Social Security Disabili...
Study could expand benefits for Agent Orange exposure victims
A new study has found a close relationship between Agent Orange exposure during the Vietnam War and high blood pressure, a conclusion that could lead ...
Updates from Newberry County Council
This week we will bring you up to date on current Newberry County Council and County government staff activities and give them a chance to comment on ...
We have hope for the future
As we start a new year, our desire should be to have a close relationship with the Lord. In Him we have hope, because we are His children. As believer...
CDL training center to open in Union
