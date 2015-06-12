Third time might be the charm
Bennett awarded Dream Keeper Award posthumously
Council OKs renovations
Roudabush runs in Charleston Marathon
Portion of U.S. 176 closed after car, commercial truck wreck
NEWS
Skeletal remains found
SILVERSTREET — The skeletal remains of a Silverstreet man who had been missing since November 2016 were found Wednesday afternoon in a dense har...
January 19th, 2017 updated: January 20th, 2017.
Columbia author visiting Friends of the Library on Jan. 29
NEWBERRY — Patricia McNeely will be the speaker at the Friends of the Library annual meeting on Jan. 29. The meeting will be held from 3 p.m. to...
NCSO releases sketch of assault suspect
NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a man wanted for burglar...
January 18th, 2017 updated: January 20th, 2017.
Clemson senior Joey Wilson awarded Schwarzman scholarship to China
CLEMSON – Clemson University senior Joey Wilson of Duncan has been named a Schwarzman Scholar. This prestigious scholarship will send 129 men an...
Community celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day
United Voices lifted everyone’s voice with moving songs.Dr. Gloria Swindler-Boutte’s key points included remaining hopeful, staying wake, ...
Newberry County’s safe havens
NEWBERRY COUNTY — The first time a child has been given up under Daniel’s Law, since the law was enacted in 2000, in Newberry County was i...
SPORTS
NA comes up short
NEWBERRY — Newberry Academy came up short Tuesday night as both basketball teams lost to visiting Laurens Academy.The varsity girls lost 62-21, ...
Lady Bulldogs on a five-game winning streak
NEWBERRY — The Newberry High School Lady Bulldogs are on a five-game winning streak after downing Chapman 89-23 during a regional game at home o...
Bulldog boys lose on foul shots
NEWBERRY — In what may have been one of the wildest finishes in Scott Gym’s nearly 40-year history, the Newberry High School boys basketba...
Newberry wins thriller over Benedict
NEWBERRY — Quaman Burton’s layup with 1:22 left gave the Newberry men’s basketball team a lead it would not relinquish as the Wolves...
Newberry moves up to ninth in region poll
NEWBERRY — The Newberry College men’s basketball team is ranked ninth in week eight of the Southeast Region Division II Sports Information...
Bulldog boys fall to Clinton
NEWBERRY — The Newberry High School boys basketball team never led in their 83-65 defeat at home Friday evening against Clinton.Seeking revenge ...
MULTIMEDIA - PHOTO STORE
LIFE
Upstate mobility impaired deer hunts are a success
NEWBERRY COUNTY — A unique partnership among private landowners, hunt clubs and the S.C. Department of Natural Resources provided individuals wh...
William H. Funchess is the unbreakable Tiger
CLEMSON — U.S. Army 1st Lt. William H. Funchess watched from the opposite bank as Chinese soldiers approached the river, undressed and swam acro...
Jaycees spread cheer
WHITMIRE — The Whitmire Jaycees hope to spread some extra holiday cheer this season by holding the Whitmire Cheer Fund “Angel Tree Project...
Newberry Academy’s Junior Civitan group installs new members
NEWBERRY — Newberry Academy’s Junior Civitan organization installed 21 new members during a special initiation ceremony, bringing its tota...
Community choir’s final bow
NEWBERRY — The Newberry Community Choir will be spreading holiday cheer one final time at their annual holiday program next Friday through Sunda...
OPINION
God makes us better
Trump’s inauguration and ugly American rancor
By the time you read this column the Inauguration may be over. Like it not Donald Trump is your President. Even if you claim he is not your President ...
SC laws are weak
Once again our law enforcement officers have caught drug traffickers. Many get killed while trying to stop this. This barely makes the news. Some peop...
A peace agenda for the new administration
The looming advent of the Trump administration in Washington threatens to worsen an already deeply troubling international situation. Bitter wars are ...
It’s inauguration week in America
Donald J. Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States of America Friday, January 20, God willing. Democrats and likeminded media...
“Where do we go from here?”
That question was a touchstone for The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during the last year of his life. He preached on it. He delivered speeches on ...
S.C. ranks 5th in nation of men on women violence
The report from the Violence Against Women Act reports heroic steps have been taken to reduce domestic violence, but far more needs to be done to stop...
BUSINESS
CDL training center to open in Union
June 12th, 2015 updated: June 12th, 2015.