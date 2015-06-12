Keeping W.A.R.M. this winter
Clemson study focuses on improving facemasks to help reduce football brain injuries
Top 2016 sports stories
Top 10 from 2016
Literacy events planned
NEWS
Rings in New Year with Watch Nigh Service
NEWBERRY — On New Year’s Eve members and visitors of True Light Miniseries will celebrate the new year with the Lord during the churchR...
#AVeryBerryChristmas winner announced
Michelle Williams had been named the winner of the City of Newberry’s 2016 #AVeryBerryChristmas Facebook photo contest. According to Mary Alex K...
First Day Hikes planned in Union, Clinton
NEWBERRY — If you’re looking for something to do on New Year’s Day and you want to do it outside, two historic sites in this area ha...
Pets of the Week
NEWBERRY — If you’re looking to add to your fur family, Dobie and Roscoe are both looking for their forever family.Roscoe is a medium to l...
Out & About in Newberry County
Jan. 10, 2017• The Book Discussion Group of the Friends of the Newberry County Library meet at 4 p.m. in the Hal Kohn Memorial Library. Audrey H...
TSA rules are changing
SOUTH CAROLINA — Beginning in 2018, a S.C. driver’s license will not be enough to get you through Transportation Security Administration s...
SPORTS
Eagles rise, Lady Eagles fall in tourney
NEWBERRY — If Newberry Academy’s last games in the Sonic Shootout were given Christmas movie names, the boys’ game would be “I...
Newberry finishes 15th at Midwest Classic
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Newberry finished 15th of 38 teams at the prestigious Midwest Classic and saw three individuals place in their weight class...
Yeldell finishes ninth in Harlon Hill voting
NEWBERRY — Senior quarterback Raleigh Yeldell finished ninth in Harlon Hill Trophy voting as Newberry’s first-ever finalist for the Divisi...
Newberry Academy hosts Sonic Shootout Tournament
NEWBERRY — The Sonic Shootout basketball tournament is a holiday tradition for Newberry Academy. This year, the Academy is hosting 14 games and ...
Lady Wolves fall to No. 11 Lincoln Memorial
HARROGATE, Tenn. — The Newberry College women’s basketball team (7-3, 3-3) dropped the final game of 2016 to the No. 11 ranked Lincoln Mem...
Wolves notch hoops upset over Lincoln Memorial
HARROGATE, TENN. — Gerald Evans scored a season-high 29 points to lead six Newberry men’s basketball players in double-figures as the Wolv...
LIFE
Upstate mobility impaired deer hunts are a success
NEWBERRY COUNTY — A unique partnership among private landowners, hunt clubs and the S.C. Department of Natural Resources provided individuals wh...
William H. Funchess is the unbreakable Tiger
CLEMSON — U.S. Army 1st Lt. William H. Funchess watched from the opposite bank as Chinese soldiers approached the river, undressed and swam acro...
Jaycees spread cheer
WHITMIRE — The Whitmire Jaycees hope to spread some extra holiday cheer this season by holding the Whitmire Cheer Fund “Angel Tree Project...
Newberry Academy’s Junior Civitan group installs new members
NEWBERRY — Newberry Academy’s Junior Civitan organization installed 21 new members during a special initiation ceremony, bringing its tota...
Community choir’s final bow
NEWBERRY — The Newberry Community Choir will be spreading holiday cheer one final time at their annual holiday program next Friday through Sunda...
OPINION
No gifts for repressive regimes
While the world has been transfixed on the epic tragedy in Syria, another tragedy — a hidden one — has been consuming the children of Yeme...
An ominous fifth anniversary
On December 31, 2011, New Year’s Eve, President Barack Obama signed into law the most constitutionally damaging law in American history, the Nat...
I pledge allegiance to … what?
The Electoral College, to no one’s serious surprise, voted Donald Trump in as the nation’s 45th president, and the pot of outrage in the A...
Taxing Christmas: A satirical look ahead
The country is now almost 20 trillion dollars in debt. Many erroneously believe that the only way to solve this problem is to increase taxes rather th...
The Pentagon’s $125 billion cover-up
Let’s say you ask somebody a question. They give you an answer you don’t like, so you pretend you didn’t hear it. Probably all of us...
BUSINESS
CDL training center to open in Union
