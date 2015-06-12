Deputy dragged by car, two in custody

Officer no stranger to small towns

PROSPERITY — It’s only been a week since Officer Stephen Selestino joined the Prosperity Police Department, but this isn’t his first...

January 9th, 2017 |

Grinding of the Greens moved to Jan. 14

NEWBERRY — Due to the light snow, and freezing drizzle and sleet that occurred during the weekend, Danielle Rowe, executive director of Keep New...

January 9th, 2017 |

Snow in Prosperity

Just a light dusting of snow Saturday at 9:45 a.m. at Lake Murray in Prosperity.Just a light dusting of snow Saturday at 9:45 a.m. at Lake Murray in P...

January 9th, 2017 |

Perfect attendance students named

Brandon Olson, Crystal Hernandez, Jada Reed and Michael Glenn had perfect attendance for the nigh classes at Newberry Adult Education. .neFileBlock { ...

January 7th, 2017 |

Family business taking off

CHAPIN — Getting a new business off the ground may seem like a huge task, but that’s exactly what Tal and Daye Rowe have decided to do.Tog...

January 7th, 2017 |

Council discusses projects

POMARIA — The Town of Pomaria reported a balance of $17,350.91 for Dec. 1, 2016 in their monthly financial report in Wednesday’s Council m...

January 7th, 2017 |