Santa’s Workshop brings the fun

Keeping W.A.R.M. this winter

Clemson study focuses on improving facemasks to help reduce football brain injuries

Top 2016 sports stories

Top 10 from 2016

College News

Rings in New Year with Watch Nigh Service

NEWBERRY — On New Year’s Eve members and visitors of True Light Miniseries will celebrate the new year with the Lord during the churchR...

#AVeryBerryChristmas winner announced

Michelle Williams had been named the winner of the City of Newberry’s 2016 #AVeryBerryChristmas Facebook photo contest. According to Mary Alex K...

First Day Hikes planned in Union, Clinton

NEWBERRY — If you’re looking for something to do on New Year’s Day and you want to do it outside, two historic sites in this area ha...

Pets of the Week

NEWBERRY — If you’re looking to add to your fur family, Dobie and Roscoe are both looking for their forever family.Roscoe is a medium to l...

Out & About in Newberry County

Jan. 10, 2017• The Book Discussion Group of the Friends of the Newberry County Library meet at 4 p.m. in the Hal Kohn Memorial Library. Audrey H...

TSA rules are changing

SOUTH CAROLINA — Beginning in 2018, a S.C. driver’s license will not be enough to get you through Transportation Security Administration s...

Top 2016 sports stories

Lange named AstroTurf SAC Player of the Week

Newberry ranked 16th in final poll

Eagles rise, Lady Eagles fall in tourney

Eagles rise, Lady Eagles fall in tourney

NEWBERRY — If Newberry Academy’s last games in the Sonic Shootout were given Christmas movie names, the boys’ game would be “I...

Newberry finishes 15th at Midwest Classic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Newberry finished 15th of 38 teams at the prestigious Midwest Classic and saw three individuals place in their weight class...

Yeldell finishes ninth in Harlon Hill voting

NEWBERRY — Senior quarterback Raleigh Yeldell finished ninth in Harlon Hill Trophy voting as Newberry’s first-ever finalist for the Divisi...

Newberry Academy hosts Sonic Shootout Tournament

NEWBERRY — The Sonic Shootout basketball tournament is a holiday tradition for Newberry Academy. This year, the Academy is hosting 14 games and ...

Lady Wolves fall to No. 11 Lincoln Memorial

HARROGATE, Tenn. — The Newberry College women’s basketball team (7-3, 3-3) dropped the final game of 2016 to the No. 11 ranked Lincoln Mem...

Wolves notch hoops upset over Lincoln Memorial

HARROGATE, TENN. — Gerald Evans scored a season-high 29 points to lead six Newberry men’s basketball players in double-figures as the Wolv...

Keeping W.A.R.M. this winter

Upstate mobility impaired deer hunts are a success

It’s parade time!

Upstate mobility impaired deer hunts are a success

NEWBERRY COUNTY — A unique partnership among private landowners, hunt clubs and the S.C. Department of Natural Resources provided individuals wh...

William H. Funchess is the unbreakable Tiger

CLEMSON — U.S. Army 1st Lt. William H. Funchess watched from the opposite bank as Chinese soldiers approached the river, undressed and swam acro...

Jaycees spread cheer

WHITMIRE — The Whitmire Jaycees hope to spread some extra holiday cheer this season by holding the Whitmire Cheer Fund “Angel Tree Project...

Newberry Academy’s Junior Civitan group installs new members

NEWBERRY — Newberry Academy’s Junior Civitan organization installed 21 new members during a special initiation ceremony, bringing its tota...

Community choir’s final bow

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Community Choir will be spreading holiday cheer one final time at their annual holiday program next Friday through Sunda...

How to begin the new year with Jesus

I pledge allegiance to … what?

Of men and miracles

Of men and miracles

No gifts for repressive regimes

While the world has been transfixed on the epic tragedy in Syria, another tragedy — a hidden one — has been consuming the children of Yeme...

An ominous fifth anniversary

On December 31, 2011, New Year’s Eve, President Barack Obama signed into law the most constitutionally damaging law in American history, the Nat...

I pledge allegiance to … what?

The Electoral College, to no one’s serious surprise, voted Donald Trump in as the nation’s 45th president, and the pot of outrage in the A...

Taxing Christmas: A satirical look ahead

The country is now almost 20 trillion dollars in debt. Many erroneously believe that the only way to solve this problem is to increase taxes rather th...

The Pentagon’s $125 billion cover-up

Let’s say you ask somebody a question. They give you an answer you don’t like, so you pretend you didn’t hear it. Probably all of us...

Shealy to attend convention

Students can start filing new FAFSA in October

New board members named to PTC Foundation

CDL training center to open in Union

CDL training center to open in Union

