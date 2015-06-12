NEWS

10:31 am |    

Siemens provides Clemson with largest in-kind technology grant in university history

Siemens provides Clemson with largest in-kind technology grant in university history
10:36 am |    

Esko gives gift-in-kind valued at nearly $27 million to Clemson’s Sonoco Institute

Esko gives gift-in-kind valued at nearly $27 million to Clemson’s Sonoco Institute
2:12 pm |    

Vicars is Whitten employee of quarter

Vicars is Whitten employee of quarter
11:27 am |    

Cultivating a community

Cultivating a community
10:23 am |    

Barker book captures stories of life in the President’s Home

Barker book captures stories of life in the President’s Home
10:02 am |    

SCSchoolClosings.com launches statewide

SCSchoolClosings.com launches statewide

Area Events & Happenings

If A Tree Could TalkLANDRUM — Newt Hardie, president of the Trees Coalition, will discuss the work of the Spartanburg based Trees Coalition at t...

January 13th, 2017 |  

Elected officials salaries discussed

NEWBERRY COUNTY — An ordinance that will provide the determination of salaries for Newberry County elected officials, and provide for the annual...

January 13th, 2017 |  

Banks among 50 most influential for second year

Banks among 50 most influential for second year

NEWBERRY — Charlie Banks, managing director at VentureSouth and a resident of Newberry, has been named one of Columbia Business Monthly’s ...

January 13th, 2017 |  

Little Mountain council discusses sewer line

Little Mountain council discusses sewer line

LITTLE MOUNTAIN — For the last year Mayor Jana Jayroe has been working to get a sewer line run to the new dental office and Medical Clinic in Li...

January 13th, 2017 |  

A day on, not a day off

A day on, not a day off

NEWBERRY — The celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 16 will mark the 16th annual celebration in Newberry and event organizer Tr...

January 13th, 2017 |  

Whitten Center names Employee of the Month

Whitten Center names Employee of the Month

Angienetta Bowie, center, an employee at Whitten Center, was named November 2016 Employee of the Month at the Whitten Center. Pictured with Bowie are ...

January 13th, 2017 |  

SPORTS

2:28 pm |    

Doctor, Oden selected to all-star game

Doctor, Oden selected to all-star game
9:42 am |    

Strong defensive effort propels Newberry over Coker

Strong defensive effort propels Newberry over Coker
9:41 am |    

Lady Bulldogs are 2-0 in the region

Lady Bulldogs are 2-0 in the region
Wolves dominate Cobras, earn eighth win at home

Wolves dominate Cobras, earn eighth win at home

NEWBERRY — Meg Essex notched multiple records in Wednesday afternoon’s South Atlantic Conference matchup vs. Coker, helping the Wolves (9-...

January 13th, 2017 |  

Bulldog boys are 1-1 in the region play

Bulldog boys are 1-1 in the region play

NEWBERRY — After falling 75-72 at Broome on Tuesday, the Newberry High School Bulldog boys picked up their first regional win of the season afte...

January 13th, 2017 |  

Clemson brings home national championship

TAMPA, FLA. — Deshaun Watson’s touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow with one second left sealed one of the greatest National Championship batt...

January 11th, 2017 |  

Newberry ranked No. 10 in Southeast Regional Poll

Newberry ranked No. 10 in Southeast Regional Poll

NEWBERRY — The Newberry College men’s basketball team is ranked 10th in week seven of the Southeast Region Division II Sports Information ...

January 11th, 2017 |  

Lady Wolves handle Tusculum, 71-56

Lady Wolves handle Tusculum, 71-56

NEWBERRY — The Newberry women’s basketball team (8-4, 4-4) defeated the Tusculum Pioneers (2-10, 1-7) by a final of 71-56 on Sunday aftern...

January 9th, 2017 |  

Newberry runs through Tusculum for fourth straight win

Newberry runs through Tusculum for fourth straight win

NEWBERRY – Gerald Evans scored 27 points to lead five Newberry men’s basketball (9-4, 5-3 SAC) players in double figures as the Wolves ext...

January 9th, 2017 |  

MULTIMEDIA - PHOTO STORE

LIFE

12:41 pm |    

Keeping W.A.R.M. this winter

Keeping W.A.R.M. this winter
12:39 pm |    

Upstate mobility impaired deer hunts are a success

Upstate mobility impaired deer hunts are a success
9:07 am |    

It’s parade time!

It’s parade time!
Upstate mobility impaired deer hunts are a success

Upstate mobility impaired deer hunts are a success

NEWBERRY COUNTY — A unique partnership among private landowners, hunt clubs and the S.C. Department of Natural Resources provided individuals wh...

December 9th, 2016 |  

William H. Funchess is the unbreakable Tiger

William H. Funchess is the unbreakable Tiger

CLEMSON — U.S. Army 1st Lt. William H. Funchess watched from the opposite bank as Chinese soldiers approached the river, undressed and swam acro...

November 29th, 2016 |  

Jaycees spread cheer

Jaycees spread cheer

WHITMIRE — The Whitmire Jaycees hope to spread some extra holiday cheer this season by holding the Whitmire Cheer Fund “Angel Tree Project...

November 29th, 2016 |  

Newberry Academy’s Junior Civitan group installs new members

Newberry Academy’s Junior Civitan group installs new members

NEWBERRY — Newberry Academy’s Junior Civitan organization installed 21 new members during a special initiation ceremony, bringing its tota...

November 28th, 2016 |  

Community choir’s final bow

Community choir’s final bow

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Community Choir will be spreading holiday cheer one final time at their annual holiday program next Friday through Sunda...

November 27th, 2016 |  

OPINION

2:53 pm |    

S.C. ranks 5th in nation of men on women violence

S.C. ranks 5th in nation of men on women violence
2:51 pm |    

We will face trials

2:48 pm |    

Initiative underway to remember Vietnam Era vets

New boss(es), same as the old boss(es)

New boss(es), same as the old boss(es)

Donald Trump ran for president in part on a promise to “drain the swamp” that is Washington, DC. He positioned himself as a political outs...

January 13th, 2017 |  

Guns in America and shooting back

I’m an advocate of the right to bear arms. I own several nice pistols and a shotgun. I wouldn’t mind adding a couple of more to my collect...

January 13th, 2017 |  

USMC Fighting Utility Knife has cult-like following

Anytime American troops deploy, they’re sure to bring a few effects from home: A photo or two of loved ones, a hard drive of porn, enough cigare...

January 11th, 2017 |  

Help could be coming for ‘bad paper’ discharges

A first-of-its-kind program now in place in Connecticut will help veterans who have post-traumatic stress disorder appeal their “bad paper”...

January 11th, 2017 |  

Term limits are a painkiller, not cure

Term limits are a painkiller, not cure

U.S. president-elect Donald Trump called for congressional term limits during his campaign. He’s not yet been sworn in, but Congress is already ...

January 11th, 2017 |  

Examining careers and corruption

Examining careers and corruption

Eight years ago this week Senate committees began confirmation hearings for cabinet members President-elect Obama had nominated. Democrats controlled ...

January 11th, 2017 |  

BUSINESS

10:30 am |    

Shealy to attend convention

Shealy to attend convention
11:28 am |    

Students can start filing new FAFSA in October

Students can start filing new FAFSA in October
2:32 pm |    

New board members named to PTC Foundation

New board members named to PTC Foundation
CDL training center to open in Union

CDL training center to open in Union

.neFileBlock { margin-bottom: 20px; } .neFileBlock p { margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px; } .neFileBlock .neFile { border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa; padding-...

June 12th, 2015 updated: June 12th, 2015. |  

SOCIAL MEDIA

Newberry Observer

E-EDITION AND SPECIAL SECTIONS

Latest Issue

Games & Puzzles