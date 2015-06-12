A presentation in genealogy
Cafe welcomes visitors from afar
FAST kicks off new semester Feb. 7
Mail delivery of pot results in arrest
Botanical Garden winter lectures aim to help gardeners
NEWS
Muller Center’s civic discourse series begins Jan. 30
NEWBERRY — The Muller Center at Newberry College will host its spring (Civic) Art of Listening Series starting Jan. 30.The series is based on th...
Botanical Garden winter lectures aim to help gardeners
CLEMSON — It’s a new year and the South Carolina Botanical Garden at Clemson University is ready to teach gardeners some exciting new meth...
Tractor Supply, FFA looking for FFA projects to fund
NEWBERRY — Local FFA chapters in search of funding for their next animal science lab, community garden or any other worthy agricultural project,...
Von Trapp concert is Friday
NEWBERRY — Newberry will be alive with the sound of music when Elisabeth Von Trapp, granddaughter of Maria and Baron Von Trapp made famous by th...
Students selected for Region 3 All-State bands
NEWBERRY COUNTY — The following Newberry County School District students were seated in the 2017 Region 3 All-State Bands:• Clinic All-Sta...
Newberry Academy celebrating 50 years at 2017 gala
NEWBERRY — Newberry Academy’s annual Blue & Gray Gala on Feb. 4 will be “going gold” in celebration of the Academy’s...
SPORTS
McNeil named Honorable Mention All-American
NEWBERRY — Senior offensive lineman Bobby McNeil was named Honorable Mention All-America by D2Football.com, becoming the 12th Newberry player to...
Lady Wolves edged by Lady Trojans in OT thriller
NEWBERRY — Free throws played a deciding role in Saturday night’s conference match-up between Newberry (11-7, 7-7 SAC) and Anderson (14-4,...
Cold shooting sinks Wolves against Anderson
NEWBERRY — The Newberry men’s basketball team (12-8, 7-7 SAC) suffered a cold night from the field Saturday, shooting just 25 percent, as ...
Wolves grapplers fall flat in Super Regional Duals
NEWBERRY — The Newberry men’s wrestling team jumped out to leads in both of its matches on Saturday morning, but were unable to snuff out ...
Lady Eagles fall, while boys notch needed win
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE — Newberry Academy traveled to Batesburg-Leesville to face W. Wyman King Academy on Friday night.The boys’ team came a...
Six Wolves named to All-Region team
NEWBERRY — Six Newberry players were named all-Super Region 2 by the Don Hansen Football Committee, adding to a host of accolades earned by Wolv...
LIFE
Upstate mobility impaired deer hunts are a success
NEWBERRY COUNTY — A unique partnership among private landowners, hunt clubs and the S.C. Department of Natural Resources provided individuals wh...
William H. Funchess is the unbreakable Tiger
CLEMSON — U.S. Army 1st Lt. William H. Funchess watched from the opposite bank as Chinese soldiers approached the river, undressed and swam acro...
Jaycees spread cheer
WHITMIRE — The Whitmire Jaycees hope to spread some extra holiday cheer this season by holding the Whitmire Cheer Fund “Angel Tree Project...
Newberry Academy’s Junior Civitan group installs new members
NEWBERRY — Newberry Academy’s Junior Civitan organization installed 21 new members during a special initiation ceremony, bringing its tota...
Community choir’s final bow
NEWBERRY — The Newberry Community Choir will be spreading holiday cheer one final time at their annual holiday program next Friday through Sunda...
OPINION
Americans need help fast
Updates from the S.C. Department of Public Safety
Leroy Smith, director of the S.C. Department of Public Safety, discusses the South Carolina Department of Public Safety in this week’s Notes. Sm...
Grow with God
Nothing will help us grow spiritually more than spending time alone with God every day, reading His Word and praying. We all have busy lives and there...
Westview offers first aid for youth, strength for families
“This is powerful stuff and it is saving lives,” said U.S. Army veteran and Mental Health First Aider Toushe Paxton-Barnes. “So many...
Chamber honors board members, volunteers
Last Thursday, the Chamber held its annual meeting and banquet. We were able to celebrate the successes of 2016, recognize a few of the volunteers who...
Exciting business times ahead for Newberry
Business activity around Newberry points to a promising 2017 with a number of things to be encouraged by.Downtown continues to be an exciting spot for...
Clemson, Coastal Carolina titles a reminder of state’s potential
For many South Carolinians – including a lot of die-hard Gamecock fans like me – the early morning hours of Jan. 10 won’t soon be fo...
BUSINESS
CDL training center to open in Union
