Muller Center’s civic discourse series begins Jan. 30

NEWBERRY — The Muller Center at Newberry College will host its spring (Civic) Art of Listening Series starting Jan. 30.The series is based on th...

January 31st, 2017 |

Botanical Garden winter lectures aim to help gardeners

CLEMSON — It’s a new year and the South Carolina Botanical Garden at Clemson University is ready to teach gardeners some exciting new meth...

January 31st, 2017 |

Tractor Supply, FFA looking for FFA projects to fund

NEWBERRY — Local FFA chapters in search of funding for their next animal science lab, community garden or any other worthy agricultural project,...

January 31st, 2017 |

Von Trapp concert is Friday

NEWBERRY — Newberry will be alive with the sound of music when Elisabeth Von Trapp, granddaughter of Maria and Baron Von Trapp made famous by th...

January 31st, 2017 |

Students selected for Region 3 All-State bands

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The following Newberry County School District students were seated in the 2017 Region 3 All-State Bands:• Clinic All-Sta...

January 31st, 2017 |

Newberry Academy celebrating 50 years at 2017 gala

NEWBERRY — Newberry Academy’s annual Blue & Gray Gala on Feb. 4 will be “going gold” in celebration of the Academy’s...

January 31st, 2017 |