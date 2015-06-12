Siemens provides Clemson with largest in-kind technology grant in university history
Esko gives gift-in-kind valued at nearly $27 million to Clemson’s Sonoco Institute
Cultivating a community
Barker book captures stories of life in the President’s Home
Students participate in Geography Bee
Area Events & Happenings
If A Tree Could TalkLANDRUM — Newt Hardie, president of the Trees Coalition, will discuss the work of the Spartanburg based Trees Coalition at t...
Elected officials salaries discussed
NEWBERRY COUNTY — An ordinance that will provide the determination of salaries for Newberry County elected officials, and provide for the annual...
Banks among 50 most influential for second year
NEWBERRY — Charlie Banks, managing director at VentureSouth and a resident of Newberry, has been named one of Columbia Business Monthly’s ...
Little Mountain council discusses sewer line
LITTLE MOUNTAIN — For the last year Mayor Jana Jayroe has been working to get a sewer line run to the new dental office and Medical Clinic in Li...
A day on, not a day off
NEWBERRY — The celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 16 will mark the 16th annual celebration in Newberry and event organizer Tr...
Whitten Center names Employee of the Month
Angienetta Bowie, center, an employee at Whitten Center, was named November 2016 Employee of the Month at the Whitten Center. Pictured with Bowie are ...
Wolves dominate Cobras, earn eighth win at home
NEWBERRY — Meg Essex notched multiple records in Wednesday afternoon’s South Atlantic Conference matchup vs. Coker, helping the Wolves (9-...
Bulldog boys are 1-1 in the region play
NEWBERRY — After falling 75-72 at Broome on Tuesday, the Newberry High School Bulldog boys picked up their first regional win of the season afte...
Clemson brings home national championship
TAMPA, FLA. — Deshaun Watson’s touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow with one second left sealed one of the greatest National Championship batt...
Newberry ranked No. 10 in Southeast Regional Poll
NEWBERRY — The Newberry College men’s basketball team is ranked 10th in week seven of the Southeast Region Division II Sports Information ...
Lady Wolves handle Tusculum, 71-56
NEWBERRY — The Newberry women’s basketball team (8-4, 4-4) defeated the Tusculum Pioneers (2-10, 1-7) by a final of 71-56 on Sunday aftern...
Newberry runs through Tusculum for fourth straight win
NEWBERRY – Gerald Evans scored 27 points to lead five Newberry men’s basketball (9-4, 5-3 SAC) players in double figures as the Wolves ext...
Upstate mobility impaired deer hunts are a success
NEWBERRY COUNTY — A unique partnership among private landowners, hunt clubs and the S.C. Department of Natural Resources provided individuals wh...
William H. Funchess is the unbreakable Tiger
CLEMSON — U.S. Army 1st Lt. William H. Funchess watched from the opposite bank as Chinese soldiers approached the river, undressed and swam acro...
Jaycees spread cheer
WHITMIRE — The Whitmire Jaycees hope to spread some extra holiday cheer this season by holding the Whitmire Cheer Fund “Angel Tree Project...
Newberry Academy’s Junior Civitan group installs new members
NEWBERRY — Newberry Academy’s Junior Civitan organization installed 21 new members during a special initiation ceremony, bringing its tota...
Community choir’s final bow
NEWBERRY — The Newberry Community Choir will be spreading holiday cheer one final time at their annual holiday program next Friday through Sunda...
We will face trials
New boss(es), same as the old boss(es)
Donald Trump ran for president in part on a promise to “drain the swamp” that is Washington, DC. He positioned himself as a political outs...
Guns in America and shooting back
I’m an advocate of the right to bear arms. I own several nice pistols and a shotgun. I wouldn’t mind adding a couple of more to my collect...
USMC Fighting Utility Knife has cult-like following
Anytime American troops deploy, they’re sure to bring a few effects from home: A photo or two of loved ones, a hard drive of porn, enough cigare...
Help could be coming for ‘bad paper’ discharges
A first-of-its-kind program now in place in Connecticut will help veterans who have post-traumatic stress disorder appeal their “bad paper”...
Term limits are a painkiller, not cure
U.S. president-elect Donald Trump called for congressional term limits during his campaign. He’s not yet been sworn in, but Congress is already ...
Examining careers and corruption
Eight years ago this week Senate committees began confirmation hearings for cabinet members President-elect Obama had nominated. Democrats controlled ...
CDL training center to open in Union
