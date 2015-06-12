NEWS

Morf graduates from Northwestern Center for Public Safety

Newberry Academy students compete in regional spelling bee

Childcare center ready

Newberry Middle School honor roll announced

Hospital looks to improve

Piedmont Tech awarded grant for job readiness program

Mid-Carolina Middle School names Students of the Month

Mid-Carolina Middle School names Students of the Month

December students of the month at Mid-Carolina Middle School were, sixth grade, Jennifer Shealy, Davis Franklin, Kadge Gwyn, Ryan Price, Mya Scurry, B...

Haley confirmed, McMaster named governor

SOUTH CAROLINA — This week former Gov. Nikki Haley was confirmed by the U.S. Senate as the next UN Ambassador by a 94-4 Senate vote.Sen. Tim Sco...

Pets of the Week

NEWBERRY — If you’re looking to add to your fur family, Kelso and Connor are both looking for their forever family.Connor is a year old Pl...

Out & About in Newberry County

Jan. 28• Newberry College student chapter of the National Association for Music Education is offering a Community Work Day from 10 a.m. until 2 ...

Newberry County Business News

Natural Resources staff officerCOLUMBIA— Larry Westcott has been named as the Francis Marion & Sumter National Forests’ new Natural Re...

NMS Beta Club shines at state convention

The Newberry Middle School Beta Club recently attended the state convention where students completed in various academic and artistic competitions. In...

Six Wolves named to All-Region team

Newberry Academy Eagles grounded with two losses

Lady Wolves softball team picked to finish 7th

Five Wolves named to SAC pre-season baseball poll

NEWBERRY — Newberry had five baseball players named preseason all-South Atlantic Conference, including four first team selections, and the Wolve...

Newberry runs past Queens, notches seventh conference win

NEWBERRY — In the first meeting between the two teams back in November, the Wolves would sneak past the Royals in an a close eight-point win in ...

Newberry has regional split at Woodruff

NEWBERRY — Newberry High School had a regional split Tuesday evening at Woodruff.The Lady Bulldogs remain undefeated this month after eight game...

Newberry men lose close one to No. 8 Queens

NEWBERRY — The Newberry men’s basketball team (12-7, 7-6 SAC) gave No. 8 Queens University of Charlotte (18-1, 12-1 SAC) all it could hand...

Lady Wolves tennis picked to finish 5th in preseason poll

NEWBERRY — The Newberry College women’s tennis team has been predicted to finish in fifth place in the South Atlantic Conference in 2016, ...

Wolves tennis picked fourth in SAC preseason poll

NEWBERRY — The Newberry College men’s tennis team has been predicted to finish fourth in the South Atlantic Conference in the annual prese...

Keeping W.A.R.M. this winter

Upstate mobility impaired deer hunts are a success

It’s parade time!

Upstate mobility impaired deer hunts are a success

NEWBERRY COUNTY — A unique partnership among private landowners, hunt clubs and the S.C. Department of Natural Resources provided individuals wh...

William H. Funchess is the unbreakable Tiger

CLEMSON — U.S. Army 1st Lt. William H. Funchess watched from the opposite bank as Chinese soldiers approached the river, undressed and swam acro...

Jaycees spread cheer

WHITMIRE — The Whitmire Jaycees hope to spread some extra holiday cheer this season by holding the Whitmire Cheer Fund “Angel Tree Project...

Newberry Academy’s Junior Civitan group installs new members

NEWBERRY — Newberry Academy’s Junior Civitan organization installed 21 new members during a special initiation ceremony, bringing its tota...

Community choir’s final bow

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Community Choir will be spreading holiday cheer one final time at their annual holiday program next Friday through Sunda...

Updates from the S.C. Department of Public Safety

Grow with God

Westview offers first aid for youth, strength for families

Chamber honors board members, volunteers

Last Thursday, the Chamber held its annual meeting and banquet. We were able to celebrate the successes of 2016, recognize a few of the volunteers who...

Exciting business times ahead for Newberry

Business activity around Newberry points to a promising 2017 with a number of things to be encouraged by.Downtown continues to be an exciting spot for...

Clemson, Coastal Carolina titles a reminder of state’s potential

For many South Carolinians – including a lot of die-hard Gamecock fans like me – the early morning hours of Jan. 10 won’t soon be fo...

S.C. political corruption — how we got here

Directly across the street from the Statehouse on the corner of Gervais and Main Street in Columbia is a bar called The Whig. To get there, you descen...

Mr. Trump gave a deplorable speech

The deplorables get it! We heard what President Trump said, we understood, and we are glad someone in Washington, D.C., finally said what we have been...

Microchip your pets for safe returns

Hello again, with lots of “woofs” and “meows.” This is the Newberry County Humane Society and we would like to alert all pet p...

Shealy to attend convention

Students can start filing new FAFSA in October

New board members named to PTC Foundation

CDL training center to open in Union

