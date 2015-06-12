NEWS

12:43 pm |    

Free tax prep offered

Free tax prep offered
11:35 am |    

Livestock producers reminded to report forage losses by Jan. 30

Livestock producers reminded to report forage losses by Jan. 30
11:24 am |    

Church news

Church news
11:08 am |    

Prosperity PD gets grant

Prosperity PD gets grant
11:06 am |    

Lights, camera, pride!

Lights, camera, pride!
9:31 am |    

Day Book

Day Book
Newberry College names newest vice president

Newberry College names newest vice president

NEWBERRY — Newberry College has promoted Dr. Sidney Parrish Jr. to serve as vice president for Institutional Effectiveness and Strategic Initiat...

January 25th, 2017 |  

School Board recognitions

School Board recognitions

The following students were recognized for making perfect scores on SC PASS or SC READY. In no particular order, Katlyn Crooks, Dakota Ross, Eliza Dix...

January 25th, 2017 |  

Shaw receives service award at Clemson University

Shaw receives service award at Clemson University

NEWBERRY — Katie Berry Shaw, formerly of Orangeburg, was awarded the 2016 Alumni Award for Cooperative Extension Distinguished Service Award at ...

January 24th, 2017 |  

Sewer ordinance approved

Sewer ordinance approved

NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Water and Sewer Authority Board has approved a Sewer Use Ordinance that establishes the NCWSA’s policies an...

January 24th, 2017 |  

Clinic aids forestry growth

Clinic aids forestry growth

NEWBERRY COUNTY — South Carolina 4-H’s annual Forestry Clinic will be held at the Webb Wildlife Center in March and Alana West would like ...

January 24th, 2017 |  

Arrest made during checkpoint stop

Arrest made during checkpoint stop

PROSPERITY — Officers with the Prosperity Police Department have arrested and charged 37-year-old Antonio Williams of Prosperity with possession...

January 23rd, 2017 |  

SPORTS

11:37 am |    

Lady Wolves tennis picked to finish 5th in preseason poll

Lady Wolves tennis picked to finish 5th in preseason poll
11:31 am |    

Wolves tennis picked fourth in SAC preseason poll

Wolves tennis picked fourth in SAC preseason poll
9:31 am |    

Wolves picked to finish eighth in SAC Preseason Poll

Wolves picked to finish eighth in SAC Preseason Poll
Wolves add men’s lacrosse

Wolves add men’s lacrosse

NEWBERRY — Director of Athletics Ralph Patterson has announced the addition of men’s lacrosse as Newberry’s 20th NCAA Division II sp...

January 24th, 2017 |  

Wolves wrestling checks in at 18th in latest poll

Wolves wrestling checks in at 18th in latest poll

NEWBERRY — Newberry is ranked eighth in Super Region Two and 18th nationally in the latest polls released by D2Wrestle.com.Newberry has seven wr...

January 24th, 2017 |  

Weldon’s takedown the difference in thriller at Limestone

Weldon’s takedown the difference in thriller at Limestone

GAFFNEY — For the second match in a row, the result came down to sophomore heavyweight Nick Weldon.And for the second match in a row, Weldon del...

January 24th, 2017 |  

Newberry takes 3 of 4 from Fairfield Central

Newberry takes 3 of 4 from Fairfield Central

NEWBERRY — Less than 20 hours after the Friday sweep at Mid-Carolina High School, Newberry High School had a varsity sweep of Fairfield Central ...

January 23rd, 2017 |  

Bulldogs sweep Mid-Carolina Rebels

Bulldogs sweep Mid-Carolina Rebels

PROSPERITY — Newberry High School never trailed on the night in their basketball sweep Friday evening at Mid-Carolina High School.The Lady Bulld...

January 23rd, 2017 |  

Evans surpasses 1,000 points, but Carson-Newman tops Newberry

Evans surpasses 1,000 points, but Carson-Newman tops Newberry

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — Senior guard Gerald Evans scored 19 points to surpass the 1,000-point plateau for his Newberry career, but it was not en...

January 23rd, 2017 |  

MULTIMEDIA - PHOTO STORE

LIFE

12:41 pm |    

Keeping W.A.R.M. this winter

Keeping W.A.R.M. this winter
12:39 pm |    

Upstate mobility impaired deer hunts are a success

Upstate mobility impaired deer hunts are a success
9:07 am |    

It’s parade time!

It’s parade time!
Upstate mobility impaired deer hunts are a success

Upstate mobility impaired deer hunts are a success

NEWBERRY COUNTY — A unique partnership among private landowners, hunt clubs and the S.C. Department of Natural Resources provided individuals wh...

December 9th, 2016 |  

William H. Funchess is the unbreakable Tiger

William H. Funchess is the unbreakable Tiger

CLEMSON — U.S. Army 1st Lt. William H. Funchess watched from the opposite bank as Chinese soldiers approached the river, undressed and swam acro...

November 29th, 2016 |  

Jaycees spread cheer

Jaycees spread cheer

WHITMIRE — The Whitmire Jaycees hope to spread some extra holiday cheer this season by holding the Whitmire Cheer Fund “Angel Tree Project...

November 29th, 2016 |  

Newberry Academy’s Junior Civitan group installs new members

Newberry Academy’s Junior Civitan group installs new members

NEWBERRY — Newberry Academy’s Junior Civitan organization installed 21 new members during a special initiation ceremony, bringing its tota...

November 28th, 2016 |  

Community choir’s final bow

Community choir’s final bow

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Community Choir will be spreading holiday cheer one final time at their annual holiday program next Friday through Sunda...

November 27th, 2016 |  

OPINION

12:32 pm |    

Clemson, Coastal Carolina titles a reminder of state’s potential

Clemson, Coastal Carolina titles a reminder of state’s potential
6:08 pm |    

S.C. political corruption — how we got here

S.C. political corruption — how we got here
11:06 am |    

Mr. Trump gave a deplorable speech

Mr. Trump gave a deplorable speech
Microchip your pets for safe returns

Microchip your pets for safe returns

Hello again, with lots of “woofs” and “meows.” This is the Newberry County Humane Society and we would like to alert all pet p...

January 21st, 2017 |  

Major occurrences, news and events from 2016

Major occurrences, news and events from 2016

Newberry County voted with the state of South Carolina in its choice of Donald Trump as the next President of the United States.On the local level, th...

January 21st, 2017 |  

God makes us better

God can take anything that happens to us, even the bad things, and use them to make us into a better person, if we let Him. God’s desire for us ...

January 21st, 2017 |  

This flu is killer

This flu is killer

As you may or may not be aware, a nasty flu bug is making its way across the Upstate. If you’ve managed to avoid it by hand washing, quarantine,...

January 20th, 2017 |  

Trump’s inauguration and ugly American rancor

By the time you read this column the Inauguration may be over. Like it not Donald Trump is your President. Even if you claim he is not your President ...

January 20th, 2017 |  

SC laws are weak

Once again our law enforcement officers have caught drug traffickers. Many get killed while trying to stop this. This barely makes the news. Some peop...

January 18th, 2017 |  

BUSINESS

10:30 am |    

Shealy to attend convention

Shealy to attend convention
11:28 am |    

Students can start filing new FAFSA in October

Students can start filing new FAFSA in October
2:32 pm |    

New board members named to PTC Foundation

New board members named to PTC Foundation
CDL training center to open in Union

CDL training center to open in Union

.neFileBlock { margin-bottom: 20px; } .neFileBlock p { margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px; } .neFileBlock .neFile { border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa; padding-...

June 12th, 2015 updated: June 12th, 2015. |  

SOCIAL MEDIA

Newberry Observer

E-EDITION AND SPECIAL SECTIONS

Latest Issue

Games & Puzzles