3:41 pm
Updated: 3:41 pm. |    

Compare award letters to find best college deal

2:16 pm |    

Channel history at PGE

11:39 am |    

College News

10:12 am
Updated: 4:27 pm. |    

Ready, aim, fire!

10:12 am |    

Council OKs bond issuance

10:05 am |    

Archery team on target

SCDPS begins enforcement, education to ‘stop aggressive driving’

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety began an effort focused on aggressive driving behaviors that are causing deadly collis...

February 3rd, 2017 |  

Out & About in Newberry County

Feb. 8• The Creative Arts Club of Newberry meets at 10:30 a.m. at the home of Judith Boles, 1213 Crenshaw St. A presentation on cross-stitch qui...

February 2nd, 2017 |  

Clemson students get up-close look at the science behind restoring American chestnut

SENECA — Clemson University graduate instructor Adam Coates and a boisterous class of forestry students recently visited a sprawling Upstate far...

February 2nd, 2017 |  

Clemson to host The Langston Hughes Project

CLEMSON — Take a journey through jazz history as Clemson University welcomes The Langston Hughes Project’s “Ask Your Mama: Twelve Mo...

February 1st, 2017 |  

4-H, electric coops partner on statewide STEM challenge

ORANGEBURG — South Carolina students interested in science and technology will have an opportunity this spring to showcase what they have learne...

February 1st, 2017 |  

5:04 pm |    

Wolves wrestling moves to 16th in latest poll

1:10 pm |    

MCHS football players sign Letters of Intent

1:02 pm |    

NHS athletes sign to play college sports

Wolves sign initial crop of 44 players

Wolves sign initial crop of 44 players

NEWBERRY — Two high school football players from Newberry County were among the initial crop of 44 signees to mark Wednesday’s National Si...

February 3rd, 2017 |  

Newberry defeats Belmont Abbey in ECAC action

NEWBERRY — Newberry opened up a 16-0 advantage after the first four weight classes at Belmont Abbey on Wednesday evening, coasting to a 27-12 vi...

February 3rd, 2017 |  

Wingate pulls away from Newberry for series split

WINGATE, N.C. — It was a back and forth affair, but Wingate (14-7, 11-4 SAC) pulled away from the Newberry (12-9, 7-8 SAC) men’s basketbal...

February 3rd, 2017 |  

Archery team on target

PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina High School Archery Team is getting its arrows ready as they prepare for their Archery Tournament on Feb. 4.Middle...

February 3rd, 2017 |  

Lady Wolves fall to Flying Fleet in spring tennis opener

NEWBERRY — The Newberry women’s tennis team suffered a 6-3 loss to Erskine in its spring opener on Wednesday afternoon at the Sloan Tennis...

February 3rd, 2017 |  

Bulldogs slip by Wolves to split season series

WINGATE, N.C. — The Newberry (11-8, 7-8 SAC) women’s basketball team fell to the Wingate Bulldogs (16-4, 12-3 SAC) by a final of 61-54 at ...

February 3rd, 2017 |  

3:54 pm |    

Clemson students get up-close look at the science behind restoring American chestnut

4:05 pm |    

Clemson to host The Langston Hughes Project

12:41 pm |    

Keeping W.A.R.M. this winter

Santa letters from Bright Beginnings

Dear Santa,This year I want legos, play-doh, cars, & young 3-year-old bike forme.Sincerely, Eduardo Contreras—Dear Santa,Can you bring peace...

December 24th, 2016 updated: December 24th, 2016. |  

Letters to Santa

Dear Santa,My name is Christopher Espinoza. I am 9 and live in Newberry. For Christmas I would like a Flip-a-Zoo and Magic Tracks. Also maybe some mov...

December 24th, 2016 |  

Upstate mobility impaired deer hunts are a success

NEWBERRY COUNTY — A unique partnership among private landowners, hunt clubs and the S.C. Department of Natural Resources provided individuals wh...

December 9th, 2016 |  

It’s parade time!

NEWBERRY COUNTY — It’s the most wonderful time of the year and an even more wonderful time to get out and enjoy the many Christmas parades...

November 30th, 2016 |  

William H. Funchess is the unbreakable Tiger

CLEMSON — U.S. Army 1st Lt. William H. Funchess watched from the opposite bank as Chinese soldiers approached the river, undressed and swam acro...

November 29th, 2016 |  

Jaycees spread cheer

WHITMIRE — The Whitmire Jaycees hope to spread some extra holiday cheer this season by holding the Whitmire Cheer Fund “Angel Tree Project...

November 29th, 2016 |  

6:08 pm |    

We are better than we think we are

10:25 am |    

Relevance of what’s happening in Washington

10:25 am |    

Trump: Just the newest leader of an old cult

Americans need help fast

The new medical insurance premium for my wife and I will be just a few dollars shy of $2,000 per month for 2017. This amounts to a total of $24,000 fo...

January 30th, 2017 |  

Updates from the S.C. Department of Public Safety

Leroy Smith, director of the S.C. Department of Public Safety, discusses the South Carolina Department of Public Safety in this week’s Notes. Sm...

January 28th, 2017 |  

Grow with God

Nothing will help us grow spiritually more than spending time alone with God every day, reading His Word and praying. We all have busy lives and there...

January 28th, 2017 |  

Westview offers first aid for youth, strength for families

“This is powerful stuff and it is saving lives,” said U.S. Army veteran and Mental Health First Aider Toushe Paxton-Barnes. “So many...

January 28th, 2017 |  

Chamber honors board members, volunteers

Last Thursday, the Chamber held its annual meeting and banquet. We were able to celebrate the successes of 2016, recognize a few of the volunteers who...

January 27th, 2017 |  

Exciting business times ahead for Newberry

Business activity around Newberry points to a promising 2017 with a number of things to be encouraged by.Downtown continues to be an exciting spot for...

January 27th, 2017 |  

10:30 am |    

Shealy to attend convention

11:28 am |    

Students can start filing new FAFSA in October

2:32 pm |    

New board members named to PTC Foundation

CDL training center to open in Union

CDL training center to open in Union

June 12th, 2015 updated: June 12th, 2015. |  

