Church news

A presentation in genealogy

Cafe welcomes visitors from afar

Author visits book club

FAST kicks off new semester Feb. 7

Mail delivery of pot results in arrest

Muller Center’s civic discourse series begins Jan. 30

NEWBERRY — The Muller Center at Newberry College will host its spring (Civic) Art of Listening Series starting Jan. 30.The series is based on th...

Botanical Garden winter lectures aim to help gardeners

CLEMSON — It’s a new year and the South Carolina Botanical Garden at Clemson University is ready to teach gardeners some exciting new meth...

Tractor Supply, FFA looking for FFA projects to fund

NEWBERRY — Local FFA chapters in search of funding for their next animal science lab, community garden or any other worthy agricultural project,...

Von Trapp concert is Friday

NEWBERRY — Newberry will be alive with the sound of music when Elisabeth Von Trapp, granddaughter of Maria and Baron Von Trapp made famous by th...

Students selected for Region 3 All-State bands

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The following Newberry County School District students were seated in the 2017 Region 3 All-State Bands:• Clinic All-Sta...

Newberry Academy celebrating 50 years at 2017 gala

NEWBERRY — Newberry Academy’s annual Blue & Gray Gala on Feb. 4 will be “going gold” in celebration of the Academy’s...

Two more Wolves achieve All-America status

Olenchuck named preseason all-region, Totherow honorable mention

Bulldogs sweep Broome Centurions

McNeil named Honorable Mention All-American

NEWBERRY — Senior offensive lineman Bobby McNeil was named Honorable Mention All-America by D2Football.com, becoming the 12th Newberry player to...

Lady Wolves edged by Lady Trojans in OT thriller

NEWBERRY — Free throws played a deciding role in Saturday night’s conference match-up between Newberry (11-7, 7-7 SAC) and Anderson (14-4,...

Cold shooting sinks Wolves against Anderson

NEWBERRY — The Newberry men’s basketball team (12-8, 7-7 SAC) suffered a cold night from the field Saturday, shooting just 25 percent, as ...

Wolves grapplers fall flat in Super Regional Duals

NEWBERRY — The Newberry men’s wrestling team jumped out to leads in both of its matches on Saturday morning, but were unable to snuff out ...

Lady Eagles fall, while boys notch needed win

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE — Newberry Academy traveled to Batesburg-Leesville to face W. Wyman King Academy on Friday night.The boys’ team came a...

Six Wolves named to All-Region team

NEWBERRY — Six Newberry players were named all-Super Region 2 by the Don Hansen Football Committee, adding to a host of accolades earned by Wolv...

Keeping W.A.R.M. this winter

Upstate mobility impaired deer hunts are a success

It’s parade time!

Upstate mobility impaired deer hunts are a success

NEWBERRY COUNTY — A unique partnership among private landowners, hunt clubs and the S.C. Department of Natural Resources provided individuals wh...

William H. Funchess is the unbreakable Tiger

CLEMSON — U.S. Army 1st Lt. William H. Funchess watched from the opposite bank as Chinese soldiers approached the river, undressed and swam acro...

Jaycees spread cheer

WHITMIRE — The Whitmire Jaycees hope to spread some extra holiday cheer this season by holding the Whitmire Cheer Fund “Angel Tree Project...

Newberry Academy’s Junior Civitan group installs new members

NEWBERRY — Newberry Academy’s Junior Civitan organization installed 21 new members during a special initiation ceremony, bringing its tota...

Community choir’s final bow

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Community Choir will be spreading holiday cheer one final time at their annual holiday program next Friday through Sunda...

Relevance of what’s happening in Washington

Trump: Just the newest leader of an old cult

Americans need help fast

Updates from the S.C. Department of Public Safety

Leroy Smith, director of the S.C. Department of Public Safety, discusses the South Carolina Department of Public Safety in this week’s Notes. Sm...

Grow with God

Nothing will help us grow spiritually more than spending time alone with God every day, reading His Word and praying. We all have busy lives and there...

Westview offers first aid for youth, strength for families

“This is powerful stuff and it is saving lives,” said U.S. Army veteran and Mental Health First Aider Toushe Paxton-Barnes. “So many...

Chamber honors board members, volunteers

Last Thursday, the Chamber held its annual meeting and banquet. We were able to celebrate the successes of 2016, recognize a few of the volunteers who...

Exciting business times ahead for Newberry

Business activity around Newberry points to a promising 2017 with a number of things to be encouraged by.Downtown continues to be an exciting spot for...

Clemson, Coastal Carolina titles a reminder of state’s potential

For many South Carolinians – including a lot of die-hard Gamecock fans like me – the early morning hours of Jan. 10 won’t soon be fo...

Shealy to attend convention

Students can start filing new FAFSA in October

New board members named to PTC Foundation

CDL training center to open in Union

