Mayor, city manager hosting dialogue event
MCHS football players sign Letters of Intent
NHS athletes sign to play college sports
Ready, aim, fire!
Council OKs bond issuance
Latest Updates
- Mayor, city manager hosting dialogue event - 1:06 pm
- Compare award letters to find best college deal - 3:41 pm updated: 3:41 pm.
- Channel history at PGE - 2:16 pm
- Mid-Carolina Middle named School to Watch - 1:22 pm
- Books on Main to host book signing - 12:12 pm
- Area Events & Happenings - 11:41 am
- College News - 11:39 am
- Around Newberry County - 11:30 am
- Ready, aim, fire! - 10:12 am updated: 4:27 pm.
- Council OKs bond issuance - 10:12 am
- Archery team on target - 10:05 am
- SCDPS begins enforcement, education to ‘stop aggressive driving’ - 10:05 am
- Out & About in Newberry County - 9:28 pm
- Clemson students get up-close look at the science behind restoring American chestnut - 3:54 pm
- Clemson to host The Langston Hughes Project - 4:05 pm
- 4-H, electric coops partner on statewide STEM challenge - 3:09 pm
- Church news - 11:24 am
- A presentation in genealogy - 10:25 am
- Cafe welcomes visitors from afar - 10:25 am
- Author visits book club - 10:25 am
- FAST kicks off new semester Feb. 7 - 10:25 am
- Mail delivery of pot results in arrest - 10:25 am
- Day Book - 10:25 am
- Self Home Health Services expanding to Newberry County - 10:12 pm
- Time for 4-H camp - 5:11 pm
NEWS
Archery team on target
PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina High School Archery Team is getting its arrows ready as they prepare for their Archery Tournament on Feb. 4.Middle...
SCDPS begins enforcement, education to ‘stop aggressive driving’
COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety began an effort focused on aggressive driving behaviors that are causing deadly collis...
Out & About in Newberry County
Feb. 8• The Creative Arts Club of Newberry meets at 10:30 a.m. at the home of Judith Boles, 1213 Crenshaw St. A presentation on cross-stitch qui...
Clemson students get up-close look at the science behind restoring American chestnut
SENECA — Clemson University graduate instructor Adam Coates and a boisterous class of forestry students recently visited a sprawling Upstate far...
Clemson to host The Langston Hughes Project
CLEMSON — Take a journey through jazz history as Clemson University welcomes The Langston Hughes Project’s “Ask Your Mama: Twelve Mo...
SPORTS
MCHS football players sign Letters of Intent
PROSPERITY — It was signing day for two Mid-Carolina Rebels, as Gregary “Greg” Wright and Iyon Thompson committed to play football i...
NHS athletes sign to play college sports
NEWBERRY — The decisions have been made: Newberry High School seniors Kaleb Rosemond and Maria Martinez have committed to playing their respecti...
Wolves sign initial crop of 44 players
NEWBERRY — Two high school football players from Newberry County were among the initial crop of 44 signees to mark Wednesday’s National Si...
Newberry defeats Belmont Abbey in ECAC action
NEWBERRY — Newberry opened up a 16-0 advantage after the first four weight classes at Belmont Abbey on Wednesday evening, coasting to a 27-12 vi...
Wingate pulls away from Newberry for series split
WINGATE, N.C. — It was a back and forth affair, but Wingate (14-7, 11-4 SAC) pulled away from the Newberry (12-9, 7-8 SAC) men’s basketbal...
Archery team on target
PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina High School Archery Team is getting its arrows ready as they prepare for their Archery Tournament on Feb. 4.Middle...
MULTIMEDIA - PHOTO STORE
LIFE
Santa letters from Bright Beginnings
Dear Santa,This year I want legos, play-doh, cars, & young 3-year-old bike forme.Sincerely, Eduardo Contreras—Dear Santa,Can you bring peace...
December 24th, 2016 updated: December 24th, 2016. |
Letters to Santa
Dear Santa,My name is Christopher Espinoza. I am 9 and live in Newberry. For Christmas I would like a Flip-a-Zoo and Magic Tracks. Also maybe some mov...
Upstate mobility impaired deer hunts are a success
NEWBERRY COUNTY — A unique partnership among private landowners, hunt clubs and the S.C. Department of Natural Resources provided individuals wh...
It’s parade time!
NEWBERRY COUNTY — It’s the most wonderful time of the year and an even more wonderful time to get out and enjoy the many Christmas parades...
William H. Funchess is the unbreakable Tiger
CLEMSON — U.S. Army 1st Lt. William H. Funchess watched from the opposite bank as Chinese soldiers approached the river, undressed and swam acro...
Jaycees spread cheer
WHITMIRE — The Whitmire Jaycees hope to spread some extra holiday cheer this season by holding the Whitmire Cheer Fund “Angel Tree Project...
OPINION
Trust in God and don’t worry
We are better than we think we are
South Carolina is a unique state. We are not like other states – partly because of our history, our culture and our politics.One of our historic...
Relevance of what’s happening in Washington
Many are still struggling to understand what just happened, i.e. politics and media in Washington. First, know Mr. Trump is not a Republican at heart....
Trump: Just the newest leader of an old cult
In his first week as president of the United States, Donald Trump issued a flurry of executive orders on a number of subjects.Some of those orders, su...
Americans need help fast
The new medical insurance premium for my wife and I will be just a few dollars shy of $2,000 per month for 2017. This amounts to a total of $24,000 fo...
Updates from the S.C. Department of Public Safety
Leroy Smith, director of the S.C. Department of Public Safety, discusses the South Carolina Department of Public Safety in this week’s Notes. Sm...
Grow with God
Nothing will help us grow spiritually more than spending time alone with God every day, reading His Word and praying. We all have busy lives and there...
BUSINESS
CDL training center to open in Union
.neFileBlock { margin-bottom: 20px; } .neFileBlock p { margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px; } .neFileBlock .neFile { border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa; padding-...
June 12th, 2015 updated: June 12th, 2015. |